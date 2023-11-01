Namibia: Ruling On Sodomy Law Reserved for May 2024

According to Friedel, these laws criminalise a core aspect of personal identity and inhibit intimate relationships that are central to an autonomous, fulfilling life. He further says the laws"unfairly and irrationally discriminate on the basis of sex and sexual orientation", which goes directly against the findings in the Digashu judgment.
According to senior counsel Gilbert Marcus, who is representing Dausab and assisted by Natasha Bassingthwaighte, Ramon Maasdorp and Michaela Kritzinger, these laws infringe on the constitutional rights to dignity, privacy, freedom of expression and freedom of association.Attorney General Festus Mbandeka is defending the criminalisation of the offences on the basis that most Namibians are against the practices.
Senior Counsel Griffiths Madonsela, who is appearing on behalf of the government entities that are opposing the application together with Advocate Dennis Khama, instructed by the attorney general, argued that this is not a matter for the courts to decide.
In his view, Friedel is trying to short-circuit the democratic processes by enlisting the help of the courts to make his point, said Madonsela. According to Madonsela, Friedel mounted a multi-pronged attack by targeting various articles in the Constitution, which is not substantiated. He said none of the rights he claims are infringed is about sexual orientation.
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: News24 | Read more »
Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »
Source: News24 | Read more »
Source: SABC News Online | Read more »
Source: BBCAfrica | Read more »
Source: ewnupdates | Read more »