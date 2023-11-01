Godongwana praised for resisting pressure amid R57bn revenue shortfall

Godongwana presented the MTBPS to Parliament on Wednesday at Cape Town City Hall. In his address, the minister warned that the country's economic outlook over the medium term remained bleak, with a revenue shortfall of R57 billion expected this year.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MONEYWEB: Government misses revenue target by R57bnTaxpayers warned of more tax increases coming in the new year.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

MAİLANDGUARDİAN: Godongwana sticks to fiscal consolidation rule bookAfrica's Best Read

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »

NEWS24: Godongwana takes hard line on Transnet: Reform first, then bailoutGodongwana takes hard line on Transnet: Reform first, then bailout

Source: News24 | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: WATCH LIVE: Godongwana delivers Medium-Term Budget Policy StatementFinance Minister Enoch Godongwana is tabling the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in Parliament on 1 November 2023.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Godongwana tables his 2023 MTBPSFinance minister is expected to address the country from 14h00.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: LIVE: Minister Godongwana delivers MTBPS 2023 - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,Minister Godongwana is delivering the Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »