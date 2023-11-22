Discover South Africa's Hidden Gems for a Unique December Experience

Katy's Palace Bar allows you to feel immersed in the city, while feeling right at home in the natural environment. Ke Dezemba boss, or at least it's almost December, and in South Africa, December isn’t just a month, it’s a lifestyle. As such, it's necessary to make proper preparations.

This year, instead of frequenting the same old bars, clubs and restaurants, how about trying something different by finding some of our beloved country’s most beautiful hidden gems? The Grotto Spa at The Capital 15 on Orange If you’re anything like me, then preparing for the festive season includes at least a week of intense self-care. What better way to kick off your December than by wining and dining at a spa in the city with the most iconic views? The Grotto Spa is sultry and discreet—the ultimate hidden gem, if you will. Nestled in a private area, Table Mountain becomes the perfect backdrop to a relaxing festive season, with destinations for shopping and eating available on-site.If eclectic energy is your vibe then The Athletic Club and Social is the perfect place for yo





City_Press » / 🏆 7. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Discover South Africa's Hidden Gems for a Memorable DecemberInstead of frequenting the same old bars, clubs, and restaurants, try something different this December by exploring South Africa's most beautiful hidden gems. The Grotto Spa at The Capital 15 on Orange offers a relaxing festive season with stunning views of Table Mountain. The Athletic Club and Social is perfect for those seeking eclectic energy.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

Africa Fact of the Day: South Africa has Africa’s richest companiesAfrica Fact of the Day features the most wonderful and weird facts about the history and culture of the African Continent.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

South Africa: Rugby World Cup Final - South Africa Progress Faces Huge TestSouth Africa taking on New Zealand is the final die-hard rugby fans were hoping for. Rucks and mauls aside, the Springboks have tackled bigger demons since the sides met in the 1995 final.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Africa: World Bank Development Loan to Bring Change to Coal-Dependent South Africa?The World Bank Board has announced in a press release that a U.S.$1 billion Development Policy Loan (DPL) has been offered to support the government's efforts to promote long-term energy security and a low carbon transition.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

5 things South Africans should know before semigratingRichard Gray, CEO of Harcourts South Africa, gives insights into the semigration market in South Africa.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

South Africa: DA Submits Parliamentary Questions On Status of South Africa's Air Quality Monitoring StationsPress Release - Note to editors: Please find the attached soundbite by Hannah Shameema Winkler MP

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »