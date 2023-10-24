NETSCOUT Analyzes Anonymous Sudan's DDoS Attacks

Guardian of the connected world, NETSCOUT has made use of its extensive internet visibility to closely scrutinise the disruptive endeavours of Anonymous Sudan, a prolific threat actor engaged in recent widespread distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, in order to better understand its methodologies and impacts. Targeting Africa and beyond, this group aligns its actions with a pro-Russian, anti-Western agenda, while exhibiting political and seemingly religious motivations.

Anonymous Sudan surfaced on a Russian-speaking Telegram channel earlier this year, in the wake of a public Quran-burning incident in Sweden. Initially posting in Russian and later shifting to Arabic and Sudanese dialects, the group’s evolution raised suspicions about its origins. Despite the name, its actions often bypass non-Western issues related to Sudan or Islam, favouring alignment with pro-Kremlin objectives, with operational tactics suggesting a departure from typical hacktivist behaviours, and pointing more towards entities with substantial financial backing





