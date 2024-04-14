Crisis in Journalism and the Need for Business Sector Support

For our economy to grow, we need a democracy that works for the people, not for a select few. The paralysing impact of State Capture continues to stunt our economic recovery today.

Imagine where we would be with a Zuma-led administration, a Tom Moyane-run SARS, a Malusi Gigaba finance ministry, and Ace Magashule vying for the presidency of the ANC. That scary thought experiment isn’t our reality, thanks to journalism’s impact. Less journalism means fewer resources to fight corruption and report on key institutions and fewer chances to wedge a gap open for the economy to grow again, benefitting all businesses and creating more jobs.

We have a vision and a plan, and the people are ready to take on this task. We need corporate sponsors to

