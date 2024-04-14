Daily Maverick Shuts Down to Raise Awareness about Crisis in Journalism

Daily Maverick shut down for today to raise awareness about the crisis in journalism and its impact on South Africa .
For our economy to grow and basic services to be delivered, we need a democracy that works for the people, not a select few. To do that we need more journalists reporting on and investigating our critical institutions and leaders. Member contributions pay our journalists' salaries and with more support we can expand into neglected sectors like education and covering our biggest cities.
