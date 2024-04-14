UN Secretary-General Reminds Iran and US of International Law After Attack on Israel

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday issued a reminder that acts of reprisal involving the use of force are barred under international law after Iran ’s attack on Israel , while the US warned the Security Council it would work to hold Tehran accountable at the UN.

Iran launched a swarm of explosive drones and fired missiles on Saturday in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, risking a major escalation. “The Middle East is on the brink. The people of the region are confronting a real danger of a devastating full-scale conflict. Now is the time to defuse and de-escalate,” Guterres told the meeting, which was called after Iran’s attack.Deputy US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood called on the15-member body to unequivocally condemn Iran’s attack, as he said the Security Council has an obligation to not let Iran’s actions go unanswered.

