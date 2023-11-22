Crime Costs South Africa 10% of GDP Annually, Says World Bank Report

There is a new report by the World Bank that highlights the high and broad-based impact of crime on South Africa's economy. The report estimates that crime costs the country around 10% of GDP annually, including stolen property, protection costs, and missed economic opportunities. The World Bank senior economist, Ms Bénédicte Baduel, discusses how crime significantly affects the economy and identifies the sectors most affected.





