Consumers Await Decision on Repo Rate Hike Amid Higher Inflation

Consumers are waiting with bated breath to hear if the higher inflation rate will force the Reserve Bank to hike the repo rate again. Economists are divided about the implications of the higher than expected inflation rate increase to 5.9% holds for the repo rate. The governor of the Reserve Bank will announce the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee on the repo rate for the next two months tomorrow afternoon.

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has the constitutional mandate to protect the value of the Rand by keeping inflation low and steady. It uses interest rates to influence the level of inflation. National Treasury sets the inflation target in consultation with the Sarb to act as a benchmark to measure price stability. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Sarb independently makes monetary policy to achieve this target currently between 3 and 6%. Monetary policy is implemented by setting a short-term policy rate called the repo rate, that affects the borrowing costs of the financial sector which in turn affects the broader econom





TheCitizen_News » / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Warning signs for inflation in South AfricaLatest food and fuel inflation figures are not good news for South African consumers.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

Midterm Budget: Economists warn of possible unrestEconomists do not expect Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to make any announcements on the SRD R350 grant during his midterm budget speech

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Boks’ World Cup victory: Ramaphosa’s public holiday gets thumbs-down from economistsEconomists said President Cyril Ramaphosa's promise to declare a public holiday was impulsive and presented negative economic implications.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Festivity and fizz await at the Cap Classique & Champagne Festival 2023Mark your calendars for an effervescent affair! The Franschhoek Cap Classique & Champagne Festival, presented by Sanlam Private Wealth, is returning to the idyllic Franschhoek Valley from 2 to 3 December.

Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 17. / 63 Read more »

Kenyans Await Final Report from National Dialogue CommitteeKenya: “Life has become unbearable with all these increased taxes. I expect the National Dialogue Committee report to address that,” says Joe Njane, who works for a private company in Nairobi. Story by abusovictor

Source: TheAfricaReport - 🏆 29. / 55 Read more »

Most Asian markets see fresh gains as traders await Fed guidanceMost Asian stocks crept back up Thursday after another positive day on Wall Street, with focus on upcoming speeches by Federal Reserve officials, while oil edged back after a second successive plunge fuelled by demand doubts.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »