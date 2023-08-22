Chinese President calls for ceasefire and humanitarian aid in Gaza

Speaking at the BRICS Leaders Extraordinary Summit on the Situation in the Middle East, Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country was concerned about the ongoing conflict in Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to violence against civilians. He also emphasized the need for secure humanitarian corridors and increased assistance to the population in Gaza. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa accused Israel of war crimes and genocide in Gaza during the summit.





