Crackdown on Spaza Shops and Food Safety Concerns

Amid the intensified crackdown on spaza shops and several reports of pupils who have died and others falling ill after allegedly consuming food bought from spaza shops, the Boksburg Advertiser visited randomly selected shops in various parts of Boksburg to get the operators’ stance on the issue which has, of late, become a matter of grave concern countrywide. The outcry saw others take matters into their own hands by raiding suspected spaza shops.

All these events seem to have, over the past few weeks, prompted authorities in Gauteng and other parts of SA to shift their attention to increased law enforcement on all environmental health matters as a way of eradicating the sale of toxic foodstuffs and counterfeit goods, which pose significant risks to public health and safety. During the recent targeted Boksburg raids on spaza shops and supermarkets, most of them owned by foreign nationals, multidisciplinary teams uncovered expired and wrongly labelled products and unhygienic practices by some operator





