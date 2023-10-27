Caster Semenya clears the air about gender in new book

Caster Semenya addresses all speculation about her gender in her new memoir ‘The Race to Be Myself’. Image source: Instagram @CasterSemenya800mCaster Semenya addresses all speculation about her gender in her new memoir ‘The Race to Be Myself’. Image source: Instagram @CasterSemenya800m
Caster Semenya’s new book, filled with untold stories about her life and her career, takes a moment to address the long-running speculation about her gender. Two-time Olympic gold medalist, Caster Semenya is on the cusp of releasing her first-ever book. TitledThe 32-year-old athlete has faced a difficult 18 months following a lengthy battle with World Athletics about her fitness to compete in women’s events. In 2019 She was barred from competing in her chosen track-and-field women’s disciplines unless she agreed to undergo hormonal treatment.
This follows a career that has seen her in the spotlight over questions about her genetics. Despite this, Semenya has stood her ground and is proud and loud about the gender she identifies as. For as long as we’ve known her, Semenya’s sexuality and gender have been at the forefront of the media conversation. From “transgender” to “intersex”, many onlookers have tried to label her gender and part of this speculation may have led to the intense scrutiny she’s faced from sports bodies like the IAAF over her eligibility to run against other women. headtopics.com
Nonetheless, in her new memoir, the Limpopo-born athlete has taken a moment to set the record straight. She declares that she is a woman – and proudly so.“From day one, I’ve understood I’m a different woman.” wrote Semenya in an edited extract from her book. She continues, “Even though I understand that those in the medical community call me an intersex person because of the way my internal organs are structured, I do not call myself intersex.