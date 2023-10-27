After disqualification, Hamilton and Leclerc say checks need to change

MEXICO CITY - Half the cars that took part in last week's United States Grand Prix would have been disqualified if everyone had been tested for worn skid blocks, Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday.

"They only tested a few cars and 50 per cent were disqualified," he said. "Far more cars were illegal, I've been told and they weren't tested and it was not a performance element. It was about the bumps really."

"Ultimately, we failed the regulation and it has to change," said Hamilton. "To have a such a great turnout and such a great race and then something like that taints it all.""So, rather than have 50 per cent fail they need to allow a change of the skid blocks on a Saturday night when there is a sprint race." headtopics.com

He agreed that the format of the sprint race weekend, which allows the teams only one practice session on Friday to establish car set-up, prevents any action to change settings from Friday afternoon onwards.

Several other drivers including Alex Albon, Esteban Ocon and Valtteri Bottas agreed with Hamilton and Leclerc and said that it would be much fairer to scrutineer all of the cars, not just to spot-test a few, but the sport's ruling body the International Motoring Federation (FIA) has said that is impracticable. headtopics.com

Read more:

ewnreporter »

Tonight on Smoke and Mirrors: Jaxon is riveted by sleep-talking MarthaDon’t miss out on what's happening tonight on Smoke and Mirrors. Watch latest episodes on e.tv from Monday to Friday at 21h00. Read more ⮕

| SA v Bangladesh: Proteas masters of batting first5 talking points | SA v Bangladesh: Proteas masters of batting first Read more ⮕

Zulu words & phrases YOU should know!Ever wondered if the Zulu 'tannies' are gossiping, or talking about their week? Here are some Zulu words and phrases YOU should know. Read more ⮕

Kenny Kunene & Gayton McKenzie Check Up On Bernard ParkerKenny Kunene & Gayton McKenzie Check Up On Bernard Parker Read more ⮕

Bitcoin faces reality check if ETF launches spark ‘sell-the-news’ pivotWill an actual green light for the products spur some profit-taking? Read more ⮕

Here’s how to check if you qualify for SA citizenship by descentA landmark ruling allows certain people to qualify for SA citizenship by descent. We’ll explain some of the legalise behind it. Read more ⮕