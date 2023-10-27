After disqualification, Hamilton and Leclerc say checks need to change

MEXICO CITY - Half the cars that took part in last week's United States Grand Prix would have been disqualified if everyone had been tested for worn skid blocks, Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday.
"They only tested a few cars and 50 per cent were disqualified," he said. "Far more cars were illegal, I've been told and they weren't tested and it was not a performance element. It was about the bumps really."
"Ultimately, we failed the regulation and it has to change," said Hamilton. "To have a such a great turnout and such a great race and then something like that taints it all.""So, rather than have 50 per cent fail they need to allow a change of the skid blocks on a Saturday night when there is a sprint race."
He agreed that the format of the sprint race weekend, which allows the teams only one practice session on Friday to establish car set-up, prevents any action to change settings from Friday afternoon onwards.
Several other drivers including Alex Albon, Esteban Ocon and Valtteri Bottas agreed with Hamilton and Leclerc and said that it would be much fairer to scrutineer all of the cars, not just to spot-test a few, but the sport's ruling body the International Motoring Federation (FIA) has said that is impracticable.