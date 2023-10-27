Microsoft gaining ground in cloud race with AWS, Google

rebound from a two-year slowdown in spending on cloud computing, Microsoft is pulling ahead of its chief rivals, Amazon.com and Google.cloud business posted 29% sales growth in the September quarter, faster than analysts estimated, in part because of corporate customers’ interest in new artificial intelligence products.

In its own report on the same day earlier this week, for the same period, Google parent Alphabet struck a more subdued tone, saying that cloud clients are still in cost-cutting mode.And on Thursday, Amazon’s cloud revenue picture was mixed, with sales slightly less than projected and operating income ahead of analysts’ predictions.

Microsoft — which is second in the market, behind Amazon but ahead of Google — noted that it took cloud market share from competitors, but didn’t say which. After a spree of investment during the pandemic, businesses spent much of 2022 and 2023 in what the biggest software companies euphemistically called “optimisation” — making better use of stuff they’re already paying for and looking for places where they can save. headtopics.com

“The world is going to be driven by workloads accelerating into the cloud,” said Stefan Slowinski, an analyst at BNP Paribas’s Exane. “CEOs make that decision based on gut, and right now they’re still being cautious.”New interest in developing and running AI applications has almost certainly influenced recent corporate decisions about which cloud partner to sign with.

That alliance helped fuel new customer growth, Microsoft said — a service called Azure OpenAI, which lets Microsoft’s cloud customers use the start-up’s technology for their own applications, attracted more than 18 000 customers, up from 11 000. Microsoft has also invested US$13-billion in OpenAI and serves as its cloud provider, so that firm’s increasing need for computing power also benefits Microsoft. headtopics.com

