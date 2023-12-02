Allegations Surface About Former Springbok Hannes Strydom's Secret Life

Allegations of tik abuse, codeine smuggling and stormy affairs have surfaced since the death of ex-Bok and pharmacy magnate Hannes Strydom. Former Springbok lock Hannes Strydom in action on the rugby field in 1997 (insert) and posing with his flame red Ferrari. Photos: T.

PICKARD/ Gallo Images and Facebook It appears that recently deceased former Springbok lock Hannes Strydom were hiding quite a few skeletons in his cupboard…and as they come tumbling out, the sordid details of his alleged secret life paints a picture of a rugby star stripped of all his glory. The 1995 Rugby World Cup-winning Bok died when his Toyota Hilux bakkie crashed into a minibus taxi as he was travelling to Pretoria on the N4 outside Witbank in Mpumalanga on 19 November.At his memorial service which was held this week Wednesday, his estranged wife, Nikolie, touched on the “dark depths” Strydom was reportedly going through during the past four years.“The devil literally came to steal Hannes away from us in 2019. But I can assure you the devil wasn’t able to steal away my and the children’s love for Hanne





TheCitizen_News » / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Springbok player Hannes Strydom tragically killed in car accidentHannes Strydom, a member of South Africa's 1995 Rugby World Cup-winning team, has died in a car accident. He played in 21 Tests and 10 Bok touring matches, and was a key player for the Transvaal (Lions) teams.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Bok strongman Etzebeth has it in him to smash multiple landmarksBok strongman Etzebeth has it in him to smash multiple landmarks

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

'Feeling so fulfilled': Miss SA Natasha Joubert on meeting her favourite Bok, starting a new venture'Feeling so fulfilled': Miss SA Natasha Joubert on meeting her favourite Bok, starting a new venture

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Bok veteran Duane Vermeulen's Test retirement confirmed: 'A true legend of the sport'Bok veteran Duane Vermeulen's Test retirement confirmed: 'A true legend of the sport'

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Bok defence coach conundrum: Who succeeds Jacques Nienaber?Bok defence coach conundrum: Who succeeds Jacques Nienaber?

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

CAREER TRIBUTE: Duane Vermeulen was vital source of Bok ‘voema’CAREER TRIBUTE: Duane Vermeulen was vital source of Bok ‘voema’

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »