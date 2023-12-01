RAF criticized for refusing to abide by court orders

The conduct of the Road Accident Fund (RAF) and its CEO, Collins Letsoalo, has been slammed in a damning high court judgment, including the manner in which it has refused to abide by valid court orders.

In a judgment handed down in the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday to an application by the RAF to stay the execution of 181 writs of execution issued by Sunshine Hospital, Judge Jan Swanepoel said notwithstanding that the courts have expressed concern with the manner in which the fund has refused to abide by valid orders, it has continued to bring applications such as this one, "and not even punitive costs orders have brought about a change of heart". "These applications have resulted in the public purse incurring substantial legal costs. This practice should not continue," he said.





