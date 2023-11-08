Former Springbok player Hannes Strydom tragically killed in car accident

Hannes Strydom, a member of the victorious Springbok Rugby World Cup class of 1995, tragically passed away in a car accident. He is the fifth member of the team to pass on. Strydom played in 21 Tests and 10 Bok touring matches, and was a key member of the Transvaal (Lions) teams in the 1990s.





