Somali Man Discovers Sister's Body After US Drone Strike

On the morning of 1 April 2018, Luul Dahir Mohamed was on her way to visit her brother in the Galguduud region of central Somalia. She wanted to meet his children for the first time. Her brother, Qasim Dahir Mohamed, was supposed to pick her up. But they could not reach each other on the phone, and so Luul caught a ride in a maroon Toyota Hilux pickup instead. Qasim actually passed the Hilux on the road, and saw Luul sitting in the passenger seat.

Her four-year-old daughter, Mariam, was on her lap. He waved and hooted, but the vehicle kept going. A little while later, Qasim heard an explosion, followed by another and, after a pause, one more blast. The news spread fast: A drone strike had hit a pickup. Qasim and his brother rushed towards the site





