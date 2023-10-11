Zelensky visits NATO headquarters for allied meeting to support Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after a news conference in Kyiv on Sept. 28.

Zelensky, appearing in his trademark army colors, arrived at NATO headquarters just ahead of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a cadre of dozens of nations organized by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Ukraine President Zelenskyy at NATO defense ministers meeting seeking more support to fight RussiaUkraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at NATO for meetings with alliance defense ministers to further drum up support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia. The U.S. is hosting a meeting of the Ukraine contact group to seek more weapons and ammunition for the war-ravaged country. NATO allies and partner countries will be waiting to hear precisely what kinds of military equipment Kyiv needs. The 31 allies and Ukraine will take part in the first NATO-Ukraine Council at this level. The f

U.S. Envoy to NATO Says Aid to Israel Won’t Come at Ukraine’s ExpenseJulianne Smith, the U.S. ambassador to NATO, said Washington could “stay focused on our partnership and commitment to Israel’s security” and still support Kyiv.

Ukraine's Zelensky visits neighboring Romania to discuss security and boost tiesUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky travels to neighboring Romania for security talks against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of his country.

Zelensky Compares Hamas’s Assault on Israel to Russia’s Invasion of UkraineThe Ukrainian president said in a speech to NATO that “terror will have no allies” if the world unites against hostage-taking and other acts of aggression.

Ukraine President Zelenskyy at NATO defense ministers meeting seeking more support to fight RussiaUkraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at NATO for meetings with alliance defense ministers to further drum up support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia

Ukraine President Zelenskyy at NATO defense ministers meeting seeking more support to fight RussiaUkraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at NATO for meetings with alliance defense ministers to further drum up support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia.