Ukraine President Zelenskyy at NATO defense ministers meeting seeking more support to fight Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy touches his face during joint press statements with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

The U.S. is hosting a meeting of the Ukraine contact group to seek more weapons and ammunition for the war-ravaged country. NATO allies and partner countries will be waiting to hear precisely what kinds of military equipment Kyiv needs.

Following that meeting, the 31 allies and Ukraine will take part in the first NATO-Ukraine Council at this level. The forum was formally established in July as part of efforts to bring Kyiv closer to the alliance. It allows NATO and Kyiv to discuss issues of common interest and concern. headtopics.com

