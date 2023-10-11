Ukraine President Zelenskyy at NATO defense ministers meeting seeking more support to fight Russia

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy touches his face during joint press statements with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

The U.S. is hosting a meeting of the Ukraine contact group to seek more weapons and ammunition for the war-ravaged country. NATO allies and partner countries will be waiting to hear precisely what kinds of military equipment Kyiv needs.

Following that meeting, the 31 allies and Ukraine will take part in the first NATO-Ukraine Council at this level. The forum was formally established in July as part of efforts to bring Kyiv closer to the alliance. It allows NATO and Kyiv to discuss issues of common interest and concern. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

Ukraine President Zelenskyy at NATO defense ministers meeting seeking more support to fight RussiaUkraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at NATO for meetings with alliance defense ministers to further drum up support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia

U.S. Envoy to NATO Says Aid to Israel Won’t Come at Ukraine’s ExpenseJulianne Smith, the U.S. ambassador to NATO, said Washington could “stay focused on our partnership and commitment to Israel’s security” and still support Kyiv.

Guatemala's president threatens a crackdown on road blockades in support of the president-electGuatemala's president has threatened to crack down on pro-democracy demonstrations in which activists have blocked roads and highways to support President-elect Bernardo Arévalo. Protesters are demanding that prosecutors stop what they consider to be the political persecution of Arévalo. The current president, Alejandro Giammattei, has said in a taped message that he would arrest the protest leaders, who he claims are funded and advised by foreigners. Giammattei's remarks have been the strongest

Guatemala's president threatens a crackdown on road blockades in support of the president-electGuatemala's president has threatened to crack down on pro-democracy demonstrations in which activists have blocked roads and highways to support President-elect Bernardo Arévalo

Ukraine live briefing: U.S. mulls joint funding package for Israel and Ukraine; Hroza mourns its deadCongressional Republicans expressed opposition to White House considerations about attaching aid for Ukraine to an emergency request for Israel.

Zelenskyy Calls for NATO UnityUkraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday told NATO's Parliamentary Assembly that now is not the time to withdraw from the international arena and called for Western unity in the face of global events.