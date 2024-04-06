Youth League Treasurer and Coach Accused of Stealing from Organization

A youth rec league treasurer and cheerleading coach and her boyfriend are accused of stealing from the organization. The Clermont County Sheriff's Office says Angela Lawson was a volunteer cheerleading coach and one of the treasurers for the West Clermont Jr. Wolves Youth Football and Cheer organization. Last August, another representative from the youth organization reported multiple unauthorized withdrawals from the account to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives found a series of Venmo withdrawals dating back to May. While Lawson acknowledged something didn't seem right, she denied any involvement. She did admit to transferring $500 to help with a family member's "emergency", according to deputies. Detectives said they were able to trace more than $2,000 in withdrawals that were transferred to a Venmo account owned jointly by Lawson and Linz which then went to a shared Fifth Third account

