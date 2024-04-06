Rikers Island Correction Officers Fail to Intervene as Inmate Hangs Himself

Video obtained by the NBC New York I-Team shows Rikers Island correction officers failing to intervene - for nearly eight minutes - as an inmate hangs himself in their plain view. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. There is hope. Video obtained by the NBC New York I-Team shows Rikers Island correction officers failing to intervene — for nearly eight minutes — as an inmate hangs himself in their plain view.

NBC New York's Chris Glorioso reports. (Video produced by NBC's Linda Gaudino.) Video obtained by the NBC New York I-Team shows Rikers Island correction officers failing to intervene — for nearly eight minutes — as an inmate hangs himself in their plain view. The family of Nicholas Feliciano, the inmate who attempted suicide, shared the disturbing images with News 4 as part of a desperate call for jail reform. “He was hanging off a hoo

