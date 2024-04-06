Late-Night Host Seth Meyers Panics Over Biden's Failure to Achieve Ceasefire in Gaza

NBC’s late-night host Seth Meyers is panicking over the prospect of a Trump victory in November, saying that President Joe Biden ’s failure to make good on his promise of a ceasefire in Gaza is alienating Democrats in key swing states . Meyers criticizes Biden for claiming frustration with Netanyahu 's handling of the war while sending more weapons to support it against the wishes of a majority of Americans .

He also mentions Biden's promise of a ceasefire, which Meyers witnessed while standing nearby. Meyers urges Biden to take action and call for a ceasefire, as it is what a majority of Americans, including protesting Democrats in battleground states, want

