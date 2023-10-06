World reacts to surprise attack by Hamas on Israel

A Palestinian boy reacts next to a burning Israeli vehicle that Palestinian gunmen brought to Gaza after they infiltrated areas of southern Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip October 7, 2023. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issain years on Saturday in a surprise assault that combined gunmen crossing into several Israeli towns with a heavy barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip.

Israel said it was on a war footing and began its own strikes against Hamas targets in Gaza, with Israeli media reporting gunbattles between bands of Palestinian fighters and security forces in southern Israel.The U.S.

"We are following the unprecedented developments between a number of Palestinian factions and Israel occupation forces which has led to a high level of violence on a number of fronts".Egypt warned of "grave consequences" from the escalation, in a statement from the foreign ministry carried by the state news agency. headtopics.com

"The rocket attacks and the infiltration of Hamas commandos into Israel will block any efforts for a peaceful solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict for a long time." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu postponed a trip to the Czech Republic, a long-time Israel ally, following the hostilities, the Czech presidential office said.Schallenberg strongly condemned what he called a "cowardly and underhand" attack by Hamas.

"Israel has the right to defend itself against this barbaric terror," he said in a statement. "This attack goes beyond what we have seen in recent years. This is an entirely new dimension.""We firmly condemn the terrorist attacks launched by Hamas against civilians. Israel has the right to defend itself. headtopics.com

These attacks will solve nothing, they will only make the situation worse. Israel has our full solidarity and condolences for the victims," Cravinho posted on X."The Italian government is closely following the brutal attack taking place in Israel. It condemns in the strongest terms the ongoing terror and violence against innocent civilians. Terror will never prevail.

