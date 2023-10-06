Rocket barrages strike southern Israel in operation claimed by Hamas, Netanyahu says Israel is ‘at war’

Militants infiltrated areas of southern Israel as rocket barrages launched from the Gaza Strip struck the region on Saturday in an attack the Islamist movement Hamas is taking responsibility for. A senior Hamas military commander, Mohammad Deif, announced the start of the operation in which he called on Palestinians everywhere to attack the Israelis.

Residents in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip are urged to remain in their homes. ISRAEL AMBASSADOR WARNS UN ‘CONTAMINATED’ BY ANTISEMITISM, SAYS PEACE WITH SAUDIS CAN ‘TRANSFORM’ REGION 'The Israeli Defence Forces will defend Israeli civilians and the Hamas terrorist organization will pay heavy price for its actions,' the military said.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Live updates: Militants infiltrate Israel from Gaza as Hamas claims major rocket attackA number of militants from Gaza have entered Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces said Saturday, shortly after a barrage of rockets left one person dead and at least three injured. Follow here

Rocket barrages strike southern Israel in operation claimed by HamasSouthern Israel was impacted by rocket barrages launched from the Gaza Strip on Saturday in an attack claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas.

Israel Declares 'State Of War Alert' After Hamas Claims Major Rocket AttackThe Hamas militant group, on Saturday, announced the start of a new operation and claimed to have fired over 5,000 rockets into Israel.

Live updates: Militants infiltrate Israel from Gaza as Hamas claims major rocket attackA number of militants from Gaza have entered Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces said Saturday, shortly after a barrage of rockets left one person dead and at least three injured. Follow here

Israel's Netanyahu says, 'We are at war,' after unprecedented surprise attack by HamasIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says, 'We are at war,' after Hamas militants in Gaza launch an unprecedented attack on his country.

Live updates: Netanyahu says ‘we are at war’ after major Hamas attackIsrael began striking Hamas targets in Gaza after militants infiltrated Israeli territory — including by paraglider — and launched more than 2,200 rockets.