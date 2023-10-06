Caesars Sportsbook promo codes: Snag $250 in Kentucky or $1K first bet in other states for Texas-Oklahoma, any game

Netanyahu tells Israel 'We are at war' after Hamas militants launch multi-front, unprecedented attackTexas and Oklahoma are set to add another chapter to the Red River Rivalry today. Plus, you can get a tremendous first bet offer when you sign up with theThe promo code unlocks an offer where you can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

Texas will likely shut down the Sooners’ rushing attack, as the Longhorns rank 15th in Line Yards compared to Oklahoma’s mark of 100th. When Oklahoma fails to get a push-up front in the ground game, we should see Gabriel’s attempts go up, and it will lead to more passes in the red zone.

Gabriel will have the opportunity to have success through the air, as the Longhorns’ secondary may be a tad overrated. Yes, Texas ranks 21st in Passing Success Rate, but it’s 63rd in PFF’s coverage rating. headtopics.com

On top of that game script and the matchup, Gabriel has proven this total is far too low for him during his time at Oklahoma. He has gone over this total in 73.5% of his games played at OU, which gives us a significant edge in line value, with our implied odds sitting at -277.MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Full T&Cs apply.

Read more:

nypost »

Caesars Kentucky promo code CLEKY: $250 bonus for weekend college footballOnline betting has never been easier! Get expert tips on daily odds, picks, promo codes and much more!

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NYPNEWS1000 activates your first bet on the houseCaesars Sportsbook promo code NYPNEWS1000 covers new customers with up to a $1,000 first bet on the house. If your first bet hits, you keep the cash winnings and the returned stake from the wager. …

Caesars Sportsbook promo code for TNF: Bears-Commanders $1,000 first bet offer | amNewYorkThe best Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer will start your weekend off with a four-figure offer for Thursday Night Football. Bet big on the Commanders,

Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,000 bet offer for MLB Playoffs, college football | amNewYorkThe top Caesars Sportsbook promo code for a huge weekend of key MLB postseason and college football is AMNY81000. Bettors can cash in on any game with the

Trump may seek to pause $250 million New York business fraud trialNY AG Letitia James alleges Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and others overvalued key Trump Organization assets to get better loan terms and tax advantages.

“Clear and present danger”: Why Trump’s $250 million fraud case “scares him”This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics