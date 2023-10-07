World reacts to Hamas attack on Israel

GAZA CITY, GAZA - OCTOBER 07: Smoke rises as the clashes between Palestinian groups and Israeli forces continue in Gaza City, Gaza on October 07, 2023. At least 198 people killed, 1,610 others injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza, according to Gaza Strip's Health Ministry.

World leaders posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday following the attacks. Some also released their own statements. “The United States unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians. There is never any justification for terrorism. We stand firmly with the Government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks.

“I am shocked by this morning’s attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli citizens. Israel has an absolute right to defend itself. We’re in contact with Israeli authorities, and British nationals in Israel should follow travel advice.”Israel has an absolute right to defend itself.: “Appalling images from Israel. Terror organization Hamas is waging an unprecedented attack on Israel. headtopics.com

“I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks which are currently hitting Israel. I express my full solidarity with the victims, and their families and loved ones.”also said that he spoke with President Herzog and Prime Minister Netanyahu. He said that France stands with Israel in solidarity.

I strongly condemn the current terrorist attacks against Israel. I express my full solidarity with the victims, their families and loved ones.. We are deeply shocked by the rocket fire from Gaza and the escalating violence. Germany condemns these attacks by Hamas and stands by Israel. headtopics.com

“The Italian government is closely following the brutal attack taking place in Israel. It condemns in the strongest terms the ongoing terror and violence against innocent civilians and supports Israel’s right to defend itself. Terror will never prevail.

European Leaders Rally to Support Israel's Right to Self-Defence, Condemn 'Despicable' Attack by Hamas

