'We are being slaughtered': Israelis cry for help as Hamas militants break into homes

Israeli citizens pleaded for help Saturday as Hamas launched some 2,500 rockets from Gaza across central and southern Israel, reaching as far as Jerusalem — while the Palestinian terrorists infiltrated communities in the country’s south by land, sea and air.Israeli police estimate that there were 60 terrorists in 14 locations throughout the country.Haaretz reported Saturday.

“We are being slaughtered. There is no army. It has been 6 hours,” one Israeli in a southern kibbutz said. “People are begging for their lives.”Getty Images “She told me that she and my brother and father were hiding in the shelter,” Gaia added. “She said the walked out after a few minutes, but I haven’t been able to reach my family since.”

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said that the Israeli Defense Force, along with special units , were managing “a number of war zones and all the additional forces that have been launched towards the Gaza Strip. headtopics.com

Cars parked outside a residential building catch fire during a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon.“Unfortunately, there are also casualties from our forces and civilians who were nearby,” he continued. “I call the public to show restraint and patience and to lock themselves in their homes.

He said that they tried to kidnap Israeli civilians and soldiers into the Gaza Strip. He further stated that the terrorists entered the Gaza Border communities after “walking for about an hour.”

