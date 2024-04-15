World Donors Pledge Over $2 Billion in Aid for Sudan

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Monday that world donors are pledging more than 2 billion euros in aid for Sudan after a yearlong war that has pushed its population to the brink of famine. Macron spoke at the end of an international conference in Paris aimed at drumming up support for Sudan ’s people. He did not give a detailed timeline or breakdown of the funding.In a final statement, top diplomatic envoys, U.N.

”The European Union's crisis management commissioner, Janez Lenarcic, said the 27-member bloc wants to ensure that Sudan is not forgotten as wars in Gaza and Ukraine dominate the international news.“People of Sudan, caught up in this emergency, are almost completely invisible,” Lenarcic said. Sudan has turned into one of the worst humanitarian disasters ever on the African continent, he said, and added: “It is our duty not to look away.

