Marcel Hug Wins Men's Wheelchair Division of Boston Marathon

Marcel Hug , of Switzerland , celebrates as he wins the men's wheelchair division of the Boston Marathon , Monday, April 15, 2024, in Boston. Switzerland 's Marcel Hug righted himself after crashing into a barrier when he took a turn too fast and still coasted to a course record in the Boston Marathon on Monday, winning the men's wheelchair race for the seventh time.

The otherwise sleepy New England town of Hopkinton celebrated its 100th anniversary as the starting line for the Boston Marathon on Monday, sending off a field of 17 former champions and nearly 30,000 other runners on its way. Near the finish on Boylston Street, officials observed the anniversary of the 2013 bombing that killed three and wounded hundreds more.

The festivities began around 6 a.m., when race director Dave McGillivray sent about 30 Massachusetts National Guard members off. Lt. Col. Paula Reichert Karsten, one of the marchers, said she wanted to be part of a “quintessential Massachusetts event.” Race volunteer Hank Lopez, 63, stood at his post near the start line. Later Monday, he will don a bib and join the race, running his 100th marathon. He typically participates in marathons with far fewer runners. It's his first Boston Marathon.

The injury led to a setback that kept her from competing in the Olympic marathon trials in February. So she's back in Boston, a year after she led the pack through Brookline with the crowd chanting her name.

Marcel Hug Switzerland Boston Marathon Wheelchair Division Course Record Major Marathon

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



News4SA / 🏆 251. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hug earns 7th Boston Marathon wheelchair title and Rainbow-Cooper wins her 1st women's crownMarcel Hug of Switzerland overcame a crash and captured his seventh wheelchair Boston Marathon title, claiming the victory Monday in the 128th edition of the race in a new course record of 1 hour, 15 minutes, 33 seconds. It bests his previous course mark of 1:17:06 set last year and was just seven seconds from setting a new world record.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Prep for the Boston Marathon with the best running shoes for marathon runners in 2024Gear up for the Boston Marathon and the other big races of 2024 with the best running shoes for marathon runners.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Switzerland's Marcel Hug breaks his own course record in the men's wheelchair race at Boston Marathon despite crashSwitzerland's Marcel Hug breaks his own course record in the men's wheelchair race at Boston Marathon despite crash

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Man recovers from crash to win 7th Boston Marathon wheelchair titleMarcel Hug righted himself after crashing into a barrier when he took a turn too fast and still coasted to a course record in the Boston Marathon.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Results and Highlights from the 2024 Boston MarathonIt’s warm and sunny for the 128th edition of the race.

Source: runnersworld - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

More than 30,000 participating in 128th annual Boston MarathonThere are more than 30,000 participants, including runners from 129 countries and all 50 US states, with spectators lining the streets to cheer them on.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »