Marcel Hug Wins Men's Wheelchair Division of Boston Marathon

Marcel Hug , of Switzerland , celebrates as he wins the men's wheelchair division of the Boston Marathon , Monday, April 15, 2024, in Boston. Switzerland 's Marcel Hug righted himself after crashing into a barrier when he took a turn too fast and still coasted to a course record in the Boston Marathon on Monday, winning the men's wheelchair race for the seventh time.
The otherwise sleepy New England town of Hopkinton celebrated its 100th anniversary as the starting line for the Boston Marathon on Monday, sending off a field of 17 former champions and nearly 30,000 other runners on its way. Near the finish on Boylston Street, officials observed the anniversary of the 2013 bombing that killed three and wounded hundreds more.
The festivities began around 6 a.m., when race director Dave McGillivray sent about 30 Massachusetts National Guard members off. Lt. Col. Paula Reichert Karsten, one of the marchers, said she wanted to be part of a “quintessential Massachusetts event.” Race volunteer Hank Lopez, 63, stood at his post near the start line. Later Monday, he will don a bib and join the race, running his 100th marathon. He typically participates in marathons with far fewer runners. It's his first Boston Marathon.
The injury led to a setback that kept her from competing in the Olympic marathon trials in February. So she's back in Boston, a year after she led the pack through Brookline with the crowd chanting her name.
Marcel Hug Switzerland Boston Marathon Wheelchair Division Course Record Major Marathon
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »
Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »
Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »
Source: runnersworld - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »
Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »