Possible Security Delays at US Airports Amid Israel-Iran War

Long lines of passengers waiting at TSA security at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in the morning on Dec. 20, 2023. Some aviation experts believe certain delays could happen if the war between Israel and Iran intensifies.

"What we’ve told airports that we work with, "It’s your responsibility to make sure that you have a plan." That plan is if something happens at Seattle, or something happens at Spokane, or something happens at Bellingham, you better have a plan on your own to know what to do about it. The TSA, they’re fine, fine people working at these airports, I think the world of them. They’re not security, they’re the pointy object patrol,” Boyd said.

Boyd added that depending on the severity of the conflict, more flights crossing the Atlantic may see some delays.

Security Delays US Airports Israel-Iran War Contingency Plans Aviation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



News4SA / 🏆 251. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran-Israel live updates: Iran tells UN Israel attack was 'self-defence'World powers urge restraint for fear that Iran's unprecedented missile and drone strikes on Israel could spark a wider war in the Middle East.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Possible Security Delays at US Airports Due to Israel-Iran WarAviation experts warn that airports in the US could experience security delays if the conflict between Israel and Iran escalates. Michael Boyd, president of Boyd Group International, advises airports to have contingency plans in place to handle any potential disruptions.

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

Local Jewish community reacts to possible attack by Iran against IsraelChris joins FOX 13 after spending seven-and-a-half years at KSNW, the NBC affiliate in Wichita, Kansas, where he served as a bureau reporter, multimedia journalist and eventually Sports Director.

Source: fox13 - 🏆 550. / 51 Read more »

Iran readies '100+ cruise missiles' for possible retaliation against IsraelIran readies cruise missiles in response to strike on its consulate in Syria said to be carried by its arch-enemy Israel, that killed seven Iranians, including two top generals, ABC News reports.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

President Biden Reaffirms US Support for Israel and Warns of Possible Attack by IranUS President Joe Biden reiterates the US commitment to defend Israel and warns of a potential attack by Iran. Biden states that the US will support and help defend Israel against any threats.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Crude Oil Futures Rise as Israel Prepares for Possible Attack by IranCrude oil futures rose on Friday as Israel reportedly prepares for a direct attack by Iran this weekend, potentially escalating tensions in the Middle East. Israel is on high alert and has restricted personal travel in certain areas as a precautionary measure. The situation has raised concerns about oil prices and their impact on inflation and global markets. Additionally, big oil companies are working to scale up carbon capture technology to reduce emissions.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »