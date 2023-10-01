With two days’ notice, a Maryland gymnast ended up at world championships

ANTWERP, Belgium — Anya Pilgrim, a freshman gymnast at Florida, was with a friend getting ready to attend a football game when Coach Jenny Rowland called.

Gymnast Joscelyn Roberson ready to take on the world after a leap year “It was a big surprise, and I was like, ‘Well, what am I supposed to do?’ ” Pilgrim said. “Because I’m obviously training for my season in January. This is, like, tomorrow.”

Pilgrim went to the Gators football game that night and started to work through her routines in the gym the next day. She emailed her professors, apologizing for the short notice and explaining it was short notice for her, too. (She’s missing an economics midterm that she’ll have to make up.) She had one more practice Monday before leaving for Belgium that night.Rowland had already planned to travel to Antwerp to support Florida junior Leanne Wong, a member of. Other Americans here also have ties to the Florida program: Skye Blakely, who is set to join the Gators in 2024, and Shilese Jones, who has committed to Florida but has not signed, are part of the five-member team.

Pilgrim grew up in Germantown, Md., but her parents are from Barbados. She competed for the Caribbean island nation at the Pan American Championships this spring, inspired by her grandparents who had also represented their country in sports (field hockey for her grandmother and basketball for her grandfather). At that competition, Pilgrim finished just a few tenths of a point short of earning a spot at worlds. She assumed her career as an elite gymnast was over.After graduating from Stone Ridge School in Bethesda, Pilgrim headed to Florida, which has one of the NCAA’s best gymnastics programs. The thought of competing at worlds drifted out of her mind. But enough gymnasts ahead of her withdrew from the competition, and suddenly she was next in line.

Pilgrim’s mom had gotten the call about the opportunity. She reached out to Rowland, who was at a music festival that afternoon. They added Pilgrim to the conversation, gauging whether she could be ready to compete nine days later. Pilgrim knew this was an opportunity that probably would never come again, and her mind was moving fast. Rowland helped her slow down. They talked through each of the four apparatuses, thinking about what elements she could perform in the qualifying round Monday. Then it seemed manageable.

Pilgrim went to the Gators football game that night and started to work through her routines in the gym the next day. She emailed her professors, apologizing for the short notice and explaining it was short notice for her, too. (She’s missing an economics midterm that she’ll have to make up.) She had one more practice Monday before leaving for Belgium that night.Rowland had already planned to travel to Antwerp to support Florida junior Leanne Wong, a member of. Other Americans here also have ties to the Florida program: Skye Blakely, who is set to join the Gators in 2024, and Shilese Jones, who has committed to Florida but has not signed, are part of the five-member team. Alternate Kayla DiCello, a former club teammate of Pilgrim, had a standout freshman season this past winter but will skip the 2024 NCAA season so she can train in Maryland as she aims for the Paris Olympics.

Coincidentally, multiple coaches who have worked with Pilgrim were already in Belgium when she learned she would be competing. Gators assistant Owen Field is here with Wong; gymnasts are limited to one coach apiece, which is why watching Wong compete is all Rowland can do. DiCello is with Kelli Hill, who also coached Pilgrim during her club career. However, coaching gymnasts in different subdivisions, which dictate practice and competition schedules, would have been logistically difficult.So Rowland headed to Belgium a few days earlier than expected so she could coach Pilgrim. The routine requirements and scoring system in elite gymnastics are much different than in the NCAA. The uneven bars, for instance, are closer together in elite. Pilgrim hadn’t practiced on that setting since the spring, so she’ll do a simple routine on that apparatus. She also had initially planned to perform a 1½-twisting vault that she

during her club career. But after some hesitation brought on by the different brand of equipment, she and Rowland are opting for an easier version with a full twist instead.

“We don’t need to do anything above and beyond,” Rowland said.

When Pilgrim finished an excellent floor routine during Friday’s training session, Rowland celebrated as though it was a competition. Afterward, Pilgrim said it was the first time she had done the three tumbling passes she showed in practice together in a routine, a reminder of her rushed preparation.Pilgrim’s score from the Pan American Championships (46.533) would have ranked 79th among the 108 gymnasts who performed on each apparatus during last year’s qualifying round at worlds. Rowland, who was an alternate for the U.S. team at the 1989 world championships, simply wants Pilgrim to compete safely and enjoy the experience. Pilgrim already had a successful club career, finishing seventh at U.S. elite nationals in the junior division in 2019 and placing second at level 10 nationals earlier this year. But she has never performed at a meet like the world championships.

“Just walking into the arena [for the training session] and seeing the lights dimmed and all the special effects was so incredible,” she said.

As Pilgrim practiced in the competition venue, Rowland filmed her routines on her phone. She’s not allowed to do that during the meet, so she wanted to help preserve the memories for Pilgrim. Excluding gymnasts from countries that qualify for the Paris Olympics, the top 14 all-around finishers here will earn a spot, limited to one athlete per country. But for Pilgrim, that’s not the focus.

“I can’t lie — I don’t know how to qualify for the Olympics,” she said. “I’m just here for the experience.”