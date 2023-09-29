Maryland governor's office releases more details on new 30-year agreement with Orioles

Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s office has released a few details about the agreement with the Baltimore Orioles keeping the team in the city for at least 30 more years. “We had three goals in 2019 when we organized the Orioles management team,” Orioles Chair John Angelos said.
"We set out to remake the club to be a consistently competitive winner on the field, and to create a strong business and fiscal foundation to be able to do so at the highest level to sustain that competitiveness — and to completely reinvent and extend the Orioles' partnership with the city of Baltimore and the state of Maryland for the next three decades to ensure that the O's would be in Baltimore up to and through our 100th anniversary. We have been very fortunate that we have achieved all of these goals."
The agreement includes an option for two five-year extensions and a 99-year development rights agreement for areas surrounding the ballpark, including the famous warehouse and Camden Station. The Orioles will pay $94 million in rent over that 99-year term.
“This will make Camden Yards best-in-class while driving new economic growth through some of the untapped potential surrounding the stadium,” Stadium Authority Chair Craig Thompson said. “As we have seen in downtowns across the country, this is vital to diversifying the city’s economy and creating a center of gravity that attracts private sector investment.”
The deal also transfers operations and maintenance responsibilities for the ballpark from the Stadium Authority to the Orioles. The governor’s office said the Stadium Authority is currently responsible for funding operations and maintenance work at Camden Yards, spending an average of $6.5 million a year above and beyond rent income.
"By shifting operations and maintenance responsibility to the Orioles, the Maryland Stadium Authority will save money and will contribute a portion of the savings, $3.3 million per year, for the duration of the stadium agreement toward a safety and repair fund to keep the stadium in top-notch condition," the statement said. "Funds will be dedicated to updating and maintaining critical stadium equipment such as elevators, chillers, and escalators."
