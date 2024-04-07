White House Adviser Criticizes Israel's Failure to Protect Civilians

White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby criticized Israel for not fulfilling its duty to protect civilians and provide humanitarian assistance . He mentioned the high number of dead and injured Palestinians , acknowledging that some of them were Hamas members.

Kirby emphasized the need to eliminate Hamas and stated that a ceasefire was broken by Hamas on October 6. He called on Israel to meet its obligations to protect civilians and allow humanitarian aid.

White House Adviser: Israel's Actions Difficult to Distinguish from HamasWhite House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby stated that it's difficult to say how close Israel is to becoming indistinguishable from Hamas. Kirby mentioned that Hamas broke the ceasefire and chose to start the war, using innocent people as human shields.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a request by former Trump aide Peter Navarro to halt his prison sentence while appealing his conviction.

Peter Navarro, who served in the White House under former President Donald Trump, has filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court for his release from prison.

White House Adviser Kirby Discusses Differences Between U.S. and Israeli StrikesWhite House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby addresses the differences between the 2021 U.S. strike in Afghanistan and the Israeli strike that killed World Central Kitchen workers. Kirby emphasizes that comparing the two incidents is imprudent due to their occurrence in different conflicts and time periods. He also mentions the findings of an independent investigation into the Afghanistan strike, which concluded that there was no need for personal accountability but highlighted the necessity for systemic and procedural changes in military intelligence analysis and action.

Biden says Netanyahu 'hurting Israel more than helping Israel'

