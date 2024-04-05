White House Adviser: Israel's Actions Difficult to Distinguish from Hamas

White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby stated that it's difficult to say how close Israel is to becoming indistinguishable from Hamas . Kirby mentioned that Hamas broke the ceasefire and chose to start the war, using innocent people as human shields .

White House Adviser Israel Hamas Ceasefire War Human Shields

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

White House: ‘Difficult to Say’ How Close Israel Is to Being Like HamasSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Peter Navarro, former Trump White House adviser, files emergency request with SCOTUSPeter Navarro, who served in the White House under former President Donald Trump, has filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court for his release from prison.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

High-ranking Hamas commander killed in Israeli strike, White House says; IDF raids al-Shifa HospitalMarwan Issa, the deputy commander of Hamas’s military wing, was killed in an Israeli strike earlier this month in central Gaza, the White House said Monday.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

US Supreme Court says Peter Navarro, former Trump White House adviser, must report to prisonThe U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a request by former Trump aide Peter Navarro to halt his prison sentence while appealing his conviction.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Netanyahu: IDF to Attack Last Hamas Battalions in Rafah Despite White House OppositionIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Israelis that the IDF is preparing to attack the last Hamas battalions in Rafah, despite opposition from the White House. Discussions between the Biden Administration and Israeli officials will focus on the humanitarian aspect of the operation and the evacuation of Palestinian civilians.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

White House encourages House GOP to 'move on' from Biden impeachment effortPresident Joe Biden’s top White House lawyer is encouraging House Speaker Mike Johnson to end his chamber’s efforts to impeach the president over unproven claims that Biden benefited from the business dealings of his son and brother.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »