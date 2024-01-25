Vic Fangio Expected to Join Eagles as Defensive Coordinator

Fangio is expected to join the Eagles' staff as their defensive coordinator after leaving the Dolphins. The Dolphins announced his departure, stating it was the best path forward for all parties involved. The Eagles have been influenced by Fangio's defensive scheme and have been pursuing him for a year.





Bill Belichick's Influence on the Philadelphia EaglesFormer New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has had a significant impact on the Philadelphia Eagles, serving as their biggest rivals and a model for success. His NFL legacy is complete with 333 wins and six Super Bowl victories.

Philadelphia Eagles Confirm Return of Head Coach Sirianni, Release Offensive Coordinator JohnsonThe Philadelphia Eagles have confirmed the return of head coach Nick Sirianni for a fourth year, but have released offensive coordinator Brian Johnson. Jalen Hurts expressed belief in franchise continuity and plans to fix everything and grow together.

