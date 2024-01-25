Fashion Photographer Peter Ash Lee Captures the Lives of Jeju Island's Haenyeo Divers

Fashion photographer Peter Ash Lee documents the lives of Jeju Island's haenyeo divers in his new book The Last Mermaid. These women, some in their sixties and seventies, freedive in search of food to sustain their families. Lee spent three days with the haenyeo, capturing their extraordinary lives on land.





voguemagazine » / 🏆 715. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.