Fashion Photographer Peter Ash Lee Captures the Lives of Jeju Island's Haenyeo Divers

Fashion photographer Peter Ash Lee documents the lives of Jeju Island's haenyeo divers in his new book The Last Mermaid. These women, some in their sixties and seventies, freedive in search of food to sustain their families. Lee spent three days with the haenyeo, capturing their extraordinary lives on land.

