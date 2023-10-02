Valerie Bertinelli pleads with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce haters to ‘shut up’

Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce at Chiefs-Jets game with celebrity friends— this time with the Chiefs taking on the Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey — the actress pleaded with haters to stop bashing the pair’s budding romance.

“Can all of you negative nellies just stop? Stop. Let the rest of us enjoy watching two successful, funny, talent, incredibly gorgeous human beings — let us enjoy watching them fall in love. Okay?” the “Hot in Cleveland” alum, 63, said

“‘Oh, but she was too loud at the game.’ It’s a game! It’s a football game! They’re very exciting. They’re very thrilling,” Bertinelli added, referring to critics’ complaints about Swift sitting in Kelce’s suite at Arrowhead Stadium last week.

“‘It’s a PR move.’ Shut up! Shut up. And don’t take sneaky pictures and sell them. Be respectful,” she went on. “Let the rest of us respectively enjoy this love story that’s playing out in front of us. Okay? Thank you. Have a good day.” headtopics.com

Swift and Kelce, both 33, have been making headlines for months. After Kelce said he was interested in the musician multiple times in the media, Swift finally accepted his invitation to check out a Chiefs game last week.

Swift and Kelce, both 33, have been making headlines for months. After Kelce said he was interested in the musician multiple times in the media, Swift finally accepted his invitation to check out a Chiefs game last week. She watched his team beat the Bears, 41-10, all while chatting it up with his mom, Donna.

“I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her, the friends, and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light, and on top of that the day went perfect for the Chiefs,” Kelce said afterward on his “New Heights” podcast.

After the game, Swift was spotted giggling in his getaway car and they celebrated the win at an afterparty, where she wrapped her arm around his shoulder in a

“She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows, like the McAfee show and any other show I go on from here on out, like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend,” he added. “So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying alright now will have to be kind of where I keep it.”

On Sunday, Swift was joined by famous pals Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter and more as they watched the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Jets.

