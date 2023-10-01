Every Taylor Swift Album In Release Order (And Which Are Taylor's Versions)

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Taylor Swift album release order was somewhat complicated by the introduction of her Taylor's Versions, but the re-releases represent the powerhouse artist reclaiming her...

RELATED: Every Taylor Swift Era Featured In The Era's Tour Fearless (2008) Even as her debut album was still riding high, Taylor Swift released her second album in 2008. Fearless still showed signs of Swift's country roots, but songs like "You Belong With Me" not only incorporated more pop but also set the tone for her love gone wrong theme that still peppers her biggest hits today. Setting a record at the time as the youngest artist to win the award, Swift snagged Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards along with Best Country Album and firmly established herself as the newest thing in music.

Red (2012) Though many tried to make Swift's country pop image stick, 2012's Red represented the singer/songwriter's final push towards mainstream radio pop.

Read more:

screenrant »

Every Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift-themed prop bet on FanDuel for Chiefs-JetsIt's not every week that prop bets inspired by a relationship between an eight-time Pro Bowler and a 12-time Grammy Award winner are available.

Make Some Taylor Swift Song Choices And We'll Guess Your Favorite Taylor BridgeThe 'Cruel Summer' bridge |||

Couple's 2020 Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Halloween costumes break internet for predicting romanceA Oklahoma couple's last minute 2020 Halloween costumes recently broke the internet after the couple dressed up as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift's rumored appearance at Chiefs-Jets game seems to fuel ticket pricesTicket prices for the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the New York Jets soared as rumors have swirled about Taylor Swift's potential appearance.

Taylor Swift Spends Time with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in N.Y.C. — See the Photos!The pop superstar joined her two close friends on a stroll through New York City on Saturday after they were all spotted hanging out during New York Fashion Week. Swift's outing comes ahead of her expected attendance at the Kansas City Chief's game on Sunday amid her rumored romance with tight end Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Reportedly Squashed All Feud Rumors With This EventWe didn't see this coming.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Taylor Swift album release order was somewhat complicated by the introduction of her Taylor's Versions, but the re-releases represent the powerhouse artist reclaiming her early musical legacy on her own terms. Bursting on the pop scene in 2006 with her country-influenced debut album, Taylor Swift quickly positioned herself as one of the biggest pop stars in the world, and every one of her releases has been a smash hit. Known for her powerful lyrics of love gone wrong and her open and honest approach to storytelling, Swift is a new kind of pop diva for the 21st century who can back up her bravado with abundant talent.

The music industry hasn't always been very fair to its artists, and Swift's notorious battle with her original label, Big Machine Records, was further escalated when her former producer Scooter Braun purchased her catalog in 2019 (via The New York Times). Because she switched labels, Taylor Swift actually owns only a handful of her albums which has led her to embark on her ambitious plan to re-record the albums that she dropped while on Big Machine. Known as Taylor's Versions, Swift has reclaimed ownership of her earlier albums by re-recording them as full-length records now that she is with Universal Music Group.

RELATED: Every Taylor Swift Era Featured In The Era's Tour

Every Taylor Swift Album In Original Release Order Taylor Swift (2006) Swift's debut album dropped when she was a mere teenager, and it illustrated her early country music influences in a way that would make it nearly unrecognizable to her modern hits. Singles like "Teardrops on My Guitar" and "Tim McGraw" were seminal songs in the rising country pop genre, and the album continued to produce singles all the way into 2008. Swift herself was nominated for the Best New Artist Grammy Award in 2008, and Taylor Swift spent 157 weeks on the Billboard 200 (via Billboard).

Fearless (2008) Even as her debut album was still riding high, Taylor Swift released her second album in 2008. Fearless still showed signs of Swift's country roots, but songs like "You Belong With Me" not only incorporated more pop but also set the tone for her love gone wrong theme that still peppers her biggest hits today. Setting a record at the time as the youngest artist to win the award, Swift snagged Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards along with Best Country Album and firmly established herself as the newest thing in music.

Speak Now (2010) Fully blossoming into an adult artist, Taylor Swift's third studio album, Speak Now, showed maturity in the singer/songwriter and was something of a concept album about growing up. Though questions of her country music authenticity had persisted since her debut, singles like "Back to December" led mainstream critics to declare that Swift had moved in an entirely pop and rock direction (via Los Angeles Times). Continuing her impressive album sales, Speak Now flew off the shelves, and by 2020 it was certified six times platinum (via RIAA).

Red (2012) Though many tried to make Swift's country pop image stick, 2012's Red represented the singer/songwriter's final push towards mainstream radio pop. Generally considered one of Taylor Swift's more naughty albums, she clearly broadened her horizons in the songwriting process and stripped away the cutesy naïveté that dominated her first three records. Boisterous anthems like "I Knew You Were Trouble", "22", and "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" completely transformed her sound. She earned an Album of the Year nomination at the Grammy Awards, and it managed to crack seven times platinum (via RIAA) before her earlier albums.

1989 (2014) If questions lingered about where Taylor Swift stood regarding country music after Red, the debut single from 1989 was a definitive answer. Pop anthems like "Shake It Off" and "Bad Blood" were certified radio juggernauts without a hint of the twang that had carried swift for her first few albums. By 1989, Swift's personal life began to dominate the discourse regarding her music, and her distinct songwriting style fueled the celebrity gossip flames. Despite winning Album of the Year, 1989 divided critics with some criticizing her overt attempts to be commercial (via Slant). Regardless, Swift had finally come into her own as the new Queen of Pop.

Reputation (2017) Continuing Swift's somewhat divisive era from a critical standpoint, 2017's Reputation didn't struggle to pull in the cash financially, and it produced a slew of singles. After the bubblegum synthpop of 1989, Taylor Swift presented a noticeably darker version of herself on Reputation that was likely informed by Swift's feud with the Kardashians and Kanye West. On top of that, with the media picking apart every part of her personal relationships, songs like "Look What You Made Me Do" had added meaning. Reputation was Swifts fourth consecutive album to debut at the top of the US Billboard 200.

Lover (2019) Coming as her first album to be released following her departure from Big Machine Records, 2019's Lover showed off a Taylor Swift who could look backward for the first time. Reincorporating earlier influences, Lover was a step back from her rising pop queen status and showed a happier and healthy artist in general. Singles like "You Need To Calm Down" poked fun at her critics, but the album was obviously intended to be a more subdued release compared to her previous few records. While previous albums had clear hip hop and R&B influences, Lover showed Swift setting her sights on rock and indie.

folklore (2020) Co-produced by indie rock pioneer and guitarist of The National, Aaron Dessner, folklore was yet another major shift for Taylor Swift as she fell headlong into her indie folk influences. Released during the COVID-19 pandemic, Swift traded out her love gone wrong themes for a much more heady and introspective look at herself. Critics came around to her transformation as well, and in a more stripped down state, music publications like Pitchfork were won over by her charms and bestowed folklore with an impressive 8.0/10.

evermore (2020) Released right on the heels of her suprise album, folklore, Swifts second album of 2020 was a continuation of her work with Dessner. The stripped down evermore continued her cinematic approach to storytelling and even brought in The National to back her up on the single "Coney Island" and perennial indie favorites Haim on "No Body, No Crime". The album debuted at number one, and was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards.

RELATED: Taylor Swift's 7 Documentaries & Concert Movies, Ranked

Fearless (Taylor's Version) (2021) 2021's Fearless (Taylor's Version) was Swift's first attempt at reclaiming her musical legacy after the Big Machine catalog debacle in 2019. The album consists of an entire re-recording of the classic songs as well as a handful of vault tracks that were left on the cutting room floor originally. Taylor Swift was allowed to re-record her music, and she has committed herself to not only reclaiming the songs, but cleaning up many of the instrumentations and mixes that were somewhat lackluster upon the albums initial release. Unsurprisingly, Fearless was the first re-recording to reach number one on the Billboard 200 and served as inspiration for other Taylor's Versions.

Red (Taylor's Version) (2021) Leaving nothing off the table, Red (Taylor's Version) was a complete passion project that showed just how committed Swift was to her own brand. Along with re-recording all the songs, charity singles, and additional bonus tracks, Red (Taylor's Version) also featured guest vocals from artists like Phoebe Bridgers and Christ Stapleton. Swift also released the 10-minute long version of "All Too Well" which added much needed context to the hit song.

Midnights (2022) Taking a break from reviving her old standards, Taylor Swift released 2022's Midnights, a moody and introspective concept album that continued the trends in her previous two studio efforts. "Anti-Hero" offered a side of Swift which had never been seen before, and the Queen of Pop looked vulnerable and human as she took inspiration from the rising popularity of moody bedroom pop artists. Despite lacking the same radio-friendliness of her earlier records, Midnights proved to be Swift's best-selling album so far (via CNBC) and was further proof of her untouchable status.

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) (2023) Delving even further into her musical past, Taylor Swift returned to her re-recording streak with the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) in 2023. Exercising even more musical control, Swift not only brought back all the old tunes, but added new musical influences that incorporated other sounds not previously heard in the original record. The over 100-minute record was a feast for the average Swiftie, and mightily improved on the recording standards practiced in 2010.

1989 (Taylor's Version) (2023) In the middle of her record-breaking Eras tour, Taylor Swift announced that her next Taylor's Version record is going to be her pop-oriented classic 1989. Set to be released in October 2023, the album promises to be even bigger and grander than previous Taylor's Version releases. With so much more at her disposal, Swift has a chance to recontextualize her bubblegum pop era into something more meaningful, and subtly tweak the recordings of some of her most popular songs.

RELATED: 10 Best Uses Of Taylor Swift's Songs In Movies & TV Shows

Every Taylor Swift Album That Has Released A Taylor's Version Along with her much anticipated Taylor's Version records, Taylor Swift maintains the rights to all of her studio albums recorded since she jumped from Big Machine to Universal. Therefore, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights were all made with Swift being fully in control of the rights and production, and her Taylor's Version albums are quickly reclaiming the past as well. Announced while she was on tour, Swift made it clear in August 2023 that the next Taylor's Version would be 1989. Considering how quickly she has turned out her re-releases, it can be assumed that Swifties won't have to wait long until one of her other classic albums gets a modern redo.