US Urges Restraint from Israel Amid Rising Tensions in the Middle East

Tue, April 16th 2024 at 2:13 PMIn this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden, along with members of his national security team, receive an update on an ongoing airborne attack on Israel from Iran, as they meet in the Situation Room of the White House in Washington, Saturday, April 13, 2024. The U.S.

“We are weighing our steps. The launching of so many missiles, cruise missiles and drones toward Israeli territory will be responded to,” Israeli military chief of staff Herzi Halevi told soldiers on Monday. Exactly how much danger American forces are in may depend on what shape Israel’s response comes in and how much damage it causes. Pentagon and national security officials have said in the days following Iran’s attack that they are prepared for any scenario and the targeting of American troops.

US Israel Middle East Tensions Attack Restraint Conflict Pentagon American Troops

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBS21NEWS / 🏆 304. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bond investors stuck in uncertain middle on threat of wider Middle East conflictBond investors stuck in uncertain middle on threat of wider Middle East conflict

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

The Middle East Is Bracing for Wider War as Israel Weighs Response to IranJournalists Reza Sayah and Gideon Levy join analyst Trita Parsi to discuss the possibility of a regional war.

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

New Yorkers with ties to Israel and Iran concerned about escalating Middle East conflictMany New Yorkers fear more fallout from escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. For now, there's extra police outside Jewish institutions as all pray for a peaceful future.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

France Vows to Prevent Escalation in the Middle East After Iranian Attack on IsraelPresident Emmanuel Macron pledges to avoid further escalation in the Middle East following Iran's missile and drone attack on Israel. Macron emphasizes the need to isolate Iran, increase sanctions, and reinforce pressure over its nuclear activities. He also expresses support for Israel's protection while calling for restraint to prevent further escalation.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Middle East tensions escalate over the weekend after Iran attacks IsraelThe geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran intensified over the weekend, as Iran launched drones toward Israel late Saturday, the Israeli military announced/ Citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iran’s state-run media reported that dozens of drones had been fired in retaliation to the suspected Israeli attack on Iran’s consulate in...

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Iran's Attack on Israel Marks a New Paradigm in Middle East ConflictChatham House's Middle East director warns that Iran's recent attack on Israel could lead to a wider regional war, with Israel expected to respond. The director believes that a confrontation between Israel and Iran is inevitable.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »