Potential Juror Dismissed for Bias Towards Former President Trump

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a $130,000 payment made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels at the end of the 2016 election cycle to keep her quiet about her allegation that she and Trump had a sexual encounter. The former president has denied the allegation.

The jurors were asked to come back on Monday at 9:30 a.m. They were instructed not to talk to others about the case. A young woman who is a Harlem resident and works as a teacher. She lives with her boyfriend, loves writing, theater and traveling. She gets news from Google and TikTok and listens to podcasts on relationships and pop culture.

The juror, who works as a book seller, was struck for cause after the judge agreed his answers indicated he could be biased. One prospective juror was dismissed after Merchan asked him about an anti-Trump post to his Facebook account in 2017.“Get him out and lock him up," the post continued. Before the potential juror entered, Merchan warned Blanche that he shouldn't treat this moment as a cross-examination but rather just asking simply what the social media post was about.The juror explained, “I think I was going to my car for alternate side of the street parking. And there were people honking in the street.” She said it reminded her of cheering during Covid for health care workers in New York every evening.

In this day and age, it is also typical, if not predictable, for jury consultants or lawyers to scour prospective jurors’ social media sites for indications of bias — or alternatively, signs that the prospective juror is desirable for the defense.Judge Merchan read the Facebook post aloud in court that Blanche, Trump's lawyer, took issue with. The potential juror posted it the Saturday after the 2020 election when Joe Biden was declared the winner.

"We’re not playing around," he said."Don’t come here thinking you’re disrupting our city. That’s not going to happen and I don’t need thousands of police officers doing that."One potential juror said during questioning that she"didn’t sleep last night, thinking about… can I really do this," when asked about if she could be fully impartial against Trump in the trial.

“I find him fascinating,” one prospective juror said. “He walks into a room and he sets people off one way or the other and I find that really interesting. Really, this one guy can do all of this? Wow.”

Potential Juror Dismissed Bias Former President Trump Trial Professional Reasons Personal Biases

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNews / 🏆 10. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eric Trump Only Potential Juror Uninformed Enough To Serve At Father’s TrialNEW YORK—Noting that the former president’s high-profile antics had made it exceedingly difficult to move ahead with the case, sources confirmed Monday that Eric Trump was the only potential juror uninformed enough to serve at his father’s trial.

Source: TheOnion - 🏆 724. / 51 Read more »

Donald Trump Could Be Denied Access to Juror Identities at TrialHush money trial Judge Juan Merchan warns former President Donald Trump that his disruptive behavior has to stop.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Excused juror reveals selection process for Trump's hush money trial: 'Not a fan'An excused juror in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial spoke to Fox News Tuesday about the selection process after she was dismissed.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Hush money criminal trial: Trump returns to court after first day with no juror pickedThe first day of Trump's history-making trial in Manhattan ended with no one yet chosen to be on the panel of 12 jurors and six alternates.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Donald Trump Juror Shocks Courtroom With Story About FamilyDetails of a prospective juror's personal life caused an audible gasp from people inside the courthouse.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Donald Trump Smiles at Juror's Response to QuestionA prospective juror in the former president's 'hush money' case noted that he had read some of Trump's books.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »