France Vows to Prevent Escalation in the Middle East After Iranian Attack on Israel

AFP — President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that France would help do everything to avoid an escalation in the Middle East after an unprecedented Iran ian missile and drone attack on Israel .

“We need to be by Israel’s side to ensure its protection to the maximum, but also to call for a limit to avoid an escalation,” Macron said. Nearly all the missiles and drones were intercepted by Israel and others, including the United States, Britain and France. Iran’s envoy to the UN said Tehran had “no choice” but to respond to the April 1 attack in Damascus, which killed seven Iranian Revolutionary Guards including two senior generals.

France Middle East Iran Israel Attack Escalation Sanctions Nuclear Activities Protection

