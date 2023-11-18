Understanding the Major Houses and Factions in Dune: Part Two

Dune : Part Two adapts the second half of Frank Herbert 's iconic Dune novel, and there are six major houses and political factions to know before seeing the film. Herbert's Dune universe is vastly expansive, hence why it can be difficult to sort through all the major houses and factions that play a role in the story. The first Dune movie introduces several key players, but even so, their history and importance are not fully explained during the movie.

With Dune 2 bringing even more major houses and factions into the fold, it becomes especially important to comprehend how each of them fits into Dune 's intricately layered world. With Dune 2's release date being delayed into 2024, there is ample time for fans to acquaint themselves with the aspects of Herbert's universe that are not fully or explicitly explained in the first movie. Understanding the six major houses and factions that will play a part in the story can make watching Dune 2 more enjoyable and much easier to diges





