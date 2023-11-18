Candidates in 2nd Congressional District race live outside the district

A number of candidates in the 2nd Congressional District race live outside the district, including some well-known candidates. State Rep. Napoleon Bracy won't be on the ballot as he lives in Saraland. Other prominent Democrats like Anthony Daniels, Merika Coleman, and Juandalynn Givan live even farther away. Some of the Republican candidates, like Wallace Gilberry and Greg Albritton, also live outside the district.





