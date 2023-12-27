Understanding Revenge Bedtime Procrastination and Its Impact on Sleep

Do you sacrifice sleep for some free time at the end of the day? Whether it’s doom-scrolling on the phone in bed, or binge-watching a new show, many find themselves staying up later than they should in order to have a little "me" time. This phenomenon is known as "revenge bedtime procrastination," and while it may seem harmless, sleep deprivation can impact one’s mental and physical health.

For parents chasing around little ones all day, or those in high-stress jobs with long hours, revenge bedtime procrastination is a way to find a few hours of entertainment despite getting insufficient sleep, according to the nonprofit, The Sleep Foundation. The foundation adds that understanding sleep procrastination, including its causes, and consequences, can help people recognize when they're engaging in it – and also take steps to prevent it.There are three factors needed for a late sleeping time to be considered "bedtime procrastination," according to the Sleep Foundatio





