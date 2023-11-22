Understanding Artificial General Intelligence

Artificial general intelligence is something everyone should know and think about. This was true even before the recent OpenAI drama brought the issue to the limelight, with speculation that the leadership shakeup may have been due to regarding a breakthrough on AGI. Whether that is true or not—and we may never know—AGI is still serious.

All of which begs the questions: what exactly is AGI, what does it mean to all of us, and what—if anything—can the average person do about it? As expected for such a complex and impactful topic, definitions vary: I would define AGI as an intelligence that is not specialized in any particular task, as has historically been the case with AI. Most AIs today are focused on one problem, and they’re extremely good at solving that problem—often better than humans. As an example, an AI could beat a human in a game of chess, but that AI could not read a book, plan its day or do anything else that humans can. Other AIs exist for assessing bank loans, diagnosing diseases, forecasting natural disasters and so on. In contrast, artificial general intelligence could do all of these things





