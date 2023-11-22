Tracing the Origin of the Universe's First Metals

The origin of the Universe's first metals is a foundational question in astrophysics. Metals are produced in stars and nowhere else. Tracing the formation of the Universe's metals from the Big Bang to now is one of astrophysics' fundamental quests. Metallicity is a fundamental concept in our study of the Universe. Without metals, rocky planets can't form. Neither can life. Over successive generations of stars, the Universe's metallicity has increased.

JWST Advanced Deep Extragalactic Survey (JADES) examined a region of the sky looking for faint, early galaxies. By looking so far back in time to the Universe's early galaxies, the JWST is shedding light on ancient metallicity





ScienceAlert » / 🏆 63. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Neutron Star Collision Caught Forging Heavy Metals in a JWST FirstThe Best in Science News and Amazing Breakthroughs

Source: ScienceAlert - 🏆 63. / 68 Read more »

The JWST Has Spotted Giant Black Holes All Over the Early UniverseGiant black holes were supposed to be bit players in the early cosmic story. But James Webb Space Telescope observations are finding an unexpected abundance of the beasts.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »

Walking Dead Universe Free 24-Hour Streaming Channel Launches on PhiloThe Walking Dead Universe channel on Philo offers 24-hour programming from AMC's TWD Universe.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

JWST looks at the debris disk around a white dwarfDebris disks are quite common in the universe. Young stars have protoplanetary disks from which planets form. Black holes have accretion disks that are the source of the galactic jets. Supernova remnants can form a disk around neutron stars.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

JWST Detects Carbon Dioxide in a Centaur for the First TimeSpace and astronomy news

Source: universetoday - 🏆 297. / 63 Read more »

JWST detects carbon dioxide in a centaur for the first timeA study published Nov. 6 in The Planetary Science Journal examines how NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has conducted a first-time detection of carbon dioxide in a centaur, this one designated 39P/Oterma.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »