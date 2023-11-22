Erykah Badu to Perform at Smart Financial Centre

Erykah Badu will perform on Saturday at the Smart Financial Centre. Shows from Marcia Ball, Carolyn Wonderland, Shelley King, Aqua, the Mighty Orq and Del Castillo are also on tap this week. So what do you do when orca whales are trying to bounce your boat? Obviously, you crank some heavy metal music to scare them away.
And do it underwater! This was logic employed by the captain of a catamaran attempting to cross the Strait of Gibraltar, where orca attacks have become more frequent over the past few years. Did this approach send the orcas swimming? It did not. On the contrary, the whales flexed their flippers and charged on the vessel, disabling its rudder and depriving it of steering capabilities. Maybe the captain should have played Led Zeppelin’s “Moby Dick” instead? For decades, pundits have been stealing a line from an early Rolling Stones hit, saying that “this could be the last time” every time the band has announced a concert tour. Well, here we go again, but this time around, that might be an accurate statement
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: HoustonPress - 🏆 314. / 61 Read more »
Source: kgun9 - 🏆 584. / 51 Read more »
Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »
Source: MarketWatch - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »
Source: MarketWatch - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »
Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »