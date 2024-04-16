Ukraine Calls for Israel-like Air Defence Support from Western Allies

Israel shooting down “99 per cent” of the missiles and drones sent by Iran over the weekend shows what it possible when a nation has the full support of its allies, Ukraine ’s Volodymyr Zelensky said as Kyiv pleads for Israel -like air defence from its Western supporters.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, who has been fully engaged in whistle-stop tours around Western capitals drumming up military support since the war began, was speaking alongside his Norwegian counterpart on Monday morning and compared missile attacks on Ukraine to this new strike on Israel. Even if the Western allies don’t want to open fire on Russian missiles themselves — as the U.S.

Pushing the point Ukraine still deserves greater support even as attention is grabbed by events in the Middle East, Ukrainian state media asserted Russia’s freequrent assaults on Ukraine using Iranian technology was a learning exercise, teaching Tehran how to assault Israel. It was said: “During the Russian attacks against Ukraine, the Iranians are training how to attack Israel.

